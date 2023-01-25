We’ll never allow aviation workers strike again

The federal government has vowed not to allow aviation workers to embark on strike again as they are classified as providers of essential services.

Recall that the workers under the National Union of Air Transport Employees and Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria and Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria declared a strike on Monday, January 23, 2023, but soon called it off.

Speaking to correspondents after Wednesday’s meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika, who gave the government’s position, citing the Civil…