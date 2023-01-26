159 Nigerians renounce citizenship in 2022

No less than 159 Nigerians renounced their citizenship in 2022 alone, just as “japa syndrome” has increased pressure on passport booklets in the country.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore, disclosed these while appearing with the Minister, Rauf Aregbesola, on the ministerial media briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

He said this is against the 150 Nigerians that renounced their citizenships between 2006 to 2021.

Aregbesola, in his remarks, said the massive exodus of Nigerians out of the county in search of greener pastures in a phenomenon now popularly referred to as…