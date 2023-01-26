2023: Vote for competence, Lagos deputy gov tasks Nigerian youths

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Hamzat, on Thursday, urged Nigerian youths not to vote on emotions but be realistic and vote based on performance and track records of the contesting candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

The deputy governor gave this advice while receiving the President and Executives of the Junior Chamber International (JCI), on a courtesy visit to his office, admonishing the youths to vote for the candidates with vision and capacity to deliver on campaign promises.

Hamzat, while enjoining the Nigerian Youths to shun candidates who give bogus statistics but vote for a candidate that is bold and committed to addressing issues facing the country,…