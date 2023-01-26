Akpabio pledges greater service to Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District

“Senator Godswill Akpabio has vowed to offer greater services to the people of the district if voted in the February election.”

All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Akwa Ibom North West District, Senator Godswill Akpabio has vowed to offer greater services to the people of the district, if voted in the February election.

The former Senate Minority Leader made the vow during the kicked-off of his ward tour of the district in Oruk Anam Local Government Area on Wednesday, with a call on the people to cast their votes for the APC at the presidential, senatorial and other elections for quality development.

He also…