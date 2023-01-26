Armed forces of Nigeria will not tolerate acts inimical to successful

“The Nigeria Police Force is the lead Agency in the conduct of Elections but the Military and other sister security agencies will play supportive roles”

Ahead of the General Elections, the Military High Command on Thursday warned that the Armed Forces of Nigeria in collaboration with other security forces in the country would deal decisively with any act inimical to the successful conduct of the coming polls

Fielding questions during the bi-weekly briefing of Defence Correspondents in Abuja on the troop…