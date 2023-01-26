C’River govt to train 12,000 teachers

The Cross River Universal Basic Education Board is set to train 12,000 primary school teachers across the state.

The chairman of the State‘s Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Senator Stephen Odey, who disclosed this on Tuesday said that the training would keep teachers abreast of emerging trends in the basic education sector.

“The training will be decentralised to enhance participation of teachers in all nooks and crannies of the state and it will be conducted by high-level facilitators and members of the academia,” he said.

Odey added that the training which is expected to take place before the end of…