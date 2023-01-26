Drug abuse: Why prevention is always better than cure

Drug abuse includes the use of any drug or medication for recreational purposes, or to feel good, help with sleep e.t.c. They may have been originally prescribed drugs (medications) for pain, such as following accidents with serious injuries such as Tramadol. They may also be illegal drugs such as cannabis (Indian hemp) or cocaine and heroin. Alcohol is also a drug, albeit a socially acceptable one, but it can also be abused with serious consequences.

By their action, all these drugs have something in common: they act on the brain and cause sedation, as well as changes in the mood, thinking or behavior of the individual. It may also cause relaxation and a feeling of calmness, or…