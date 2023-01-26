Ethiopian Airlines expands operations to Atlanta

AFRICA’S largest airline, Ethiopian Airlines, has announced plans to commence a new service between Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Atlanta, USA.

Under the arrangement, Ethiopian will operate a four times weekly flight to Atlanta (ATL) starting from 16 May 2023.

Commenting on the launch of the new flight, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mr. Mesfin Tasew, said: “We are truly delighted to open our sixth gateway in North America with the new flight to Atlanta. We have been connecting the U.S. and Africa for 25 years now and the new service will help boost the investment, tourism, diplomatic and socioeconomic bonds between the two regions.

“As a pan-African carrier, we are…