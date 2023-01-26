Kidnapped woman, son, regain freedom from abductors den

Mrs Olayinka Tosin Kayode and her child who were kidnapped on Wednesday by gunmen at the Ota-fun area of Osogbo, Osun state on Friday regained freedom from their abductors.

It will be recalled that the abductors had earlier placed N5 million on their heads as ransom before they could be set free from their custody.

It was not however clear whether the ransom had been paid to them before freeing them from their den, as

the Senior Pastor, Union Baptist Church, Odi-Olowo, Osogbo, Rev. Dr Sunday Adediwura Adeoye who announced their release kept mute on that.

The Senior Pastor who announced their freedom vis the Church Public relations officer, Oluwamayowa Fagbohungbe in a…