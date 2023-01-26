Nigeria needs not tribal, regional president ― Obi of Onitsha

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election slated for February, the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty (HRM), Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe has condemned the clamour for a regional president, insisting that the country needs a Nigerian President.

He said the country does not need a president from the South East, South West, or North West but a Nigerian president that will address the multifaceted problems bedevilling the country.

The first-class monarch also called on the need for Nigerians to remain united and love one another irrespective of the tribe or religious affiliations, saying, the country’s unity is sacrosanct

He gave the advice while speaking with newsmen shortly…