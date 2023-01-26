Nigerian elite self-centered, not bothered about masses’ welfare ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his grouse against the Nigerian elite, saying that he criticizes them for being self-centred rather than being concerned about the welfare of the people.

Speaking at a luncheon after commissioning infrastructural projects undertaken by the Katsina State government on Thursday in the state capital, he lamented what he called the selfish attitude of many Nigerians, counselling that if they think more of the people, things will be much better in the country.

The President regretted the amount of resources that went to waste instead of being used for the provision of infrastructure under previous administrations, during which time, he recalled…