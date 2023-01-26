Taraba govt denies sponsoring crisis against ethnic

Taraba State Government on Thursday denied the allegation against its status that the state government through governor Darius Ishaku was sponsoring a crisis against some targeted ethnicities in the state.

Mrs Lois Emmanuel, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation denied the allegation on behalf of the state government in a press briefing in Jalingo said, the allegation was the handiwork of mischief makers who have tried all available wicked tricks to label the current security challenges in Gassol and Bali local government area of the state as a crisis targeted at a particular ethnic group.

She explained that the allegation was far from the truth, as the state…