Worsening fuel crisis – Tribune Online

A S news reports indicated this week, this is a terrible period for Nigerians as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, now sells for between N220 and N350 per litre as against the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s (NNPCL) approved price of N185 per litre nationwide. The unofficial increment has subjected motorists and commuters to untold hardship as intra-state and inter-state transport fares have increased geometrically. Across the country, most filling stations have been shut, and long queues at stations where fuel is available at all are impeding traffic flow even as desperate fuel seekers get into fisticuffs. With fuel selling for N300-N320 per…