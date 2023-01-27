Adebule rallies non-indigenes, artisans, women, youths for APC

THE candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos West Senatorial District, Dr Idiat Adebule, yesterday urged women and youths to vote in mass for all APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.

Adebule spoke yesterday at a stakeholders’ meeting with non-indigenes, artisans, traders and youths in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area and Ifelodun Local Council Development Area.

She promised to take the development programmes up from where the outgoing senator representing the district, Solomon Olamilekan, stops.

According to her, more empowerment programmes will be introduced for women to make them self-dependent.

She called for their support for female politicians,…