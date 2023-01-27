Again, Ahmed Tinubu stokes controversy in Abeokuta

IF there were any doubts about the position of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the policies and posture of the Muhammadu Buhari presidency in the build-up to this year’s general election, his campaign performance at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta, on Wednesday put paid to them. The masks were completely taken off as the Lagos political lord and APC national leader unfolded his disenchantment with the state of affairs. Addressing the mammoth crowd that had come to hear him speak at the rally which had in attendance the party’s vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima; the governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun,…