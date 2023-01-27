Gombe youths celebrate Governor Inuwa’s victory at Court

“They (PDP) are not on the ground, they are not popular, the people of Gombe have rejected them and they are going to reject them at the polls on…

Following the Federal High Court’s Judgement that dismissed the suit instituted against Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and its Governorship Candidate, Muhammed Jibrin Barde, youths from different walks of life across the State, Friday morning held a rally to celebrate this victory and show their unflinching solidarity with the governor’s reelection bid.

Speaking while receiving the enthusiastic youths at…