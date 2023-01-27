I don’t have excuse not to perform as Ekiti governor ― Oyebanji

Ekiti state governor, Biodun Oyebanji gave an account of stewardship in his first 100 days in office, noting that he would not have any excuse not to perform and deliver for the people of the state.

Oyebanji who was sworn in on October 16 as governor of Ekiti state, spoke in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Friday during a stakeholders engagement with people of the state held at the Obafemi Awolowo civic and convention where he delivered his interventions in the last 100 days at the helm of affairs.

The event, which was themed ‘Keeping Ekiti Working Towards Shared Prosperity’ was attended by the Deputy Governor, Chief Monisade Afuye; Wife of the Governor, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji,…