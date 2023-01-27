In my family, everyone loves music — Mr Sab

Prince Walson, a.k.a. Mr. Sab, an Afrobeats singer and songwriter, has declared that he will not obstruct his children if they choose to pursue careers in music.

“Music thrives in my family, and I wouldn’t be surprised if all my children acquired an interest in music,” he claimed.

The musician also mentioned that he has been able to juggle both making music and finding time for his family.

The singer also said that though his career in music did not get off to an easy start, he was able to persevere when everything else failed because of his perseverance and passion for the work.

“My passion for music and…