Naira notes: NASS leaders to meet Buhari, Reps threaten Emefiele with arrest warrant

The leadership of the National Assembly is expected to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari with a view to address the crisis trailing the implementation/deadline of the new cash withdrawal limit policy and cash swap in policy.

The Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila who disclosed this at the end of the Thursday plenary, also vowed that the House will on resumption of plenary next Tuesday, invoke the provisions of Section 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to compel the appearance of the CBN officials before the House, in line with its resolution.

The Speaker said: “As we said earlier this morning, I am constraint and will restrain myself, on Tuesday when we resume to invoke…