National Domestic Card Scheme will reduce shadow banking, says Emefiele

The official unveiling of Nigeria’s National Domestic Card Scheme would open

opportunities for the economy to integrate the informal sector, reduce shadow banking, and bring more Nigerians into the formal financial services with attendant diversification of deposit portfolio which will further strengthen the stability of the banking industry.

This was stated by Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday in his remarks at the Brand Unveil and Virtual Launch of the Nigerian National Domestic Card Scheme.

He said, “Indeed, the National Domestic Card Scheme bodes opportunities for our economy to integrate the informal segment of our economy, reduce…