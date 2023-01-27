Nigerian Navy adopt new operational method in Calabar

The Nigerian Navy In Calabar, Cross River State, has adopted a new method of operation to facilitate its operations in policing the Calabar River and other territorial waters in the state and beyond, Saturday Tribune reports.

The NAVY commander, Nigerian Navy Ship Victory (NNSV), Calabar, Commodore Ifeanyi Chidi Okpala, gave a hint at his farewell and handing over parade at the Base Headquarters in Calabar.

“Nigerian Navy Ship Victory recently reviewed its policing operations and has adopted a concept of operations aimed at effectively curbing threats of militancy, piracy, and crude oil theft, which are prevalent in the Niger Delta Region.

“Adopting this operation concept has…