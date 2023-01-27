Saudi Arabia records over 18 million visitors, tourists; spending hits $7.2bn

Saudi Arabia registered more international arrivals than any other Arab nation during the first nine months of 2022, as government officials target 100 million annual visitors by the end of this decade.

For this, the Kingdom’s burgeoning tourism sector will represent a key focus at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023, which will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from May 1-4.

This year’s Saudi Summit will take place on the Global Stage and will focus on the importance of the Kingdom in reshaping the regional travel and tourism landscape now that mega projects are well under way.

In addition to the summit, ATM 2023 will feature a host of Saudi exhibitors, including…