



Tribune Online

Soludo charges corps members over neutrality in 2023 elections in Anambra

The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has cautioned corps members deployed to the state by the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), who may participate in the forthcoming 2023 general elections to remain apolitical and neutral in their involvement. The governor gave the advice on Friday while declaring open the 2023 Batch A, Stream 1 orientation […]

Soludo charges corps members over neutrality in 2023 elections in Anambra

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune