Again, INEC extends PVC collection deadline

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to February 5, 2023.

INEC earlier extended the deadline for the collection of PVCs but a National Commissioner with the electoral umpire Festus Okoye said the time frame has been pushed forward by one week.

He said the move followed a meeting of INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

“Arising from reports from the various States and discussions with Resident Electoral Commissioners, the Commission has decided to further extend PVC collection in all its Local Government…