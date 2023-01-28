Data protection law will boost foreign investment in Nigeria

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Pantami has said that the presence of data protection law in the country will give foreign investors confidence to do business in Nigeria.

Pantami who stated this on Saturday while addressing journalists on the occasion of this year’s International Data Privacy Day said it is a global best practice to have a data protection law in place.

The Minister said potential investors today ask if Nigeria has a Data Protection law before they can invest their money in the country.

“Today, it is a global best practice to have a data protection law in place, otherwise you will find it difficult to attract so many…