Group commends Buhari’s minister in resolving crisis

“We are dissociating ourselves from the planned mass protest due to fuel scarcity across the country because…

Private Taxi Owners Association of Nigeria (PTOAN) has commended the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Limited (NNPL), Mele Abba Kyari and their Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva for their commitment to resolving the fuel crisis.

The group dissociated itself from the planned mass protest occasioned by the scarcity of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) across the country, saying the action would not be in the best interest of…