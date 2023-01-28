I did rituals on his behalf, stood by him during trials, now he wants to divorce me —Woman

A man, Adewale Olagunju, has dragged his wife, Saratu, before Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, seeking an end to their wedlock due to the latter’s childlessness.

Adewale further accused his wife of being uncouth, stating that he no longer loved her.

The plaintiff implored the court to dissolve their union and restrain the defendant from harassing him and interfering with his private life.

Saratu pleaded not guilty to the claims when they were read to her.

She told the court she was not ready to divorce her husband.

Adewale in his testimony, said, “Saratu and I met and got married in 2004.

“I did not pay her bride price because we didn’t have a wedding…