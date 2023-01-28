My husband drinks alcohol, misbehaves in the presence of our children —Wife

A housewife, Maria Adoga, has told an Upper Area Court Makurdi, Benue State that her husband of nine years, Moses was an alcoholic who abused her.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Maria, in a divorce suit said she got married to Moses in 2013 under the Idoma Tradition Laws and later had a church wedding at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, Ugbokolo in Okpokwu LGA, but that their relationship had broken down irretrievably.

She stated that their marriage is blessed with three children.

“During courtship and early part of our marriage my husband was loving, but he suddenly changed and became hostile.

“Moses beats me mercilessly without any provocation. I have…