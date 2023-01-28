PDP lifts suspension on Ayeni

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lifted the suspension of two members of the party in Ekiti State, part of the seven it recently hammered for anti-party activities.

They are Prince Funso Ayeni (Ekiti North Senatorial Candidate) and Otunba Ajayi Babatunde Samuel (Ekiti North II Federal Constituency Candidate) from the party.

Both men had distanced themselves from the accusation and affirmed their loyalty to the national leadership of the main opposition party.

Those that had been suspended with the duo are Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji (Ekiti Central), Emiola Adenike Jennifer…