Tinubu brought Ekiti out of political wilderness, we’ll repay him with votes on Feb 25 —Awe, Ekiti gov’s political adviser

A former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State and current Special Adviser to Governor Biodun Oyebanji on Political Matters, Chief Olajide Awe, in this interview by ‘YOMI AYELESO, speaks on the February 25 presidential election, the chances of the APC candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu, among other issues in the polity.

The February 25 general election is just a few weeks away and the presidential candidates have been going around talking to Nigerians on their plans. Are you impressed with the campaigns so far?

I am very impressed with the activities because we have tried as much as possible to cross the t’s and dot our i’s in respect of the election….