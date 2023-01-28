Tribunal judgement mocks law and facts — Hon. Salam

The lawmaker representing Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore, Ejigbo Federal Constituency, Hon. Bamidele Salam has described the majority judgment of the judgement of the Osun State election petition tribunal as completely strange and a total deviation from established principles of electoral jurisprudence in Nigeria.

In his official reaction to the judgement via a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune, Hon. Salam said: “I have read this judgement and the dissenting one with the eyes of a Lawyer.

“The judgement is totally against the weight of evidence and facts presented in open court. It is also a clear and unfortunate departure from many decisions of superior courts…