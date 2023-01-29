Asari Dokubu rallies Kalabari Kingdom for Tinubu

In a major boost for the All Progressive Congress (APC), presidential standard-bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Niger Delta region, Niger Delta freedom fighter, Alhaji Mujahid Asari Dokubo has rallied the Kalabari Kingdom in support of the APC in the forthcoming 2023 presidential elections.

Speaking at the 48th birthday celebration of President Belema Oil, Tein Jack-Rich at Harry’s Town Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, Dokubo also predicted a clear victory for Tinubu.

According to him, with Jack-Rich holding a significant and prominent position in the Tinubu campaign structure, a victory for Tinibu would place the Kalabari Kingdom in a pole position to benefit…