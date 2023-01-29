Buhari congratulate Chief Soyode at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated Chief Olutayo Soyode on his 80th birthday.

A statement issued on Sunday by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), said, in particular, the President joined Soyode’s son-in-law, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, family, close friends and associates to felicitate with the esteemed octogenarian.

The President used the occasion to celebrate “a worthy patriot and a man of honour, with strong commitment to family values, education and Nigeria’s socio-economic development.”

President Buhari acknowledged the contributions of Chief Soyode to national development, including in his role as a trained marine engineer…