Buhari inaugurates Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History

Began by ex-Governor Akinwumi Ambode in 2018 and completed by the incumbent Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Centre will further advance Yoruba studies within and outside Nigeria.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, again affirmed his passion for the creative sector on Tuesday, January 24, as President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Onikan during the Lagos Projects Festival.

The inauguration, attended by many prominent creative sector players, including ace cinematographer Tunde Kelani, actress Joke Silva, and actor Abiodun Ayoyinka underscored the Governor’s commitment to the ‘Entertainment and Tourism’ pillar of his…