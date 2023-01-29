English proficiency tests for Nigerian graduates abroad, others unnecessary, exploitative —Igbalajobi

Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi who hails from Efon Alaaye, Ekiti State is a graduate of Microbiology from

the University of Ado-Ekiti and has completed Masters and PhD studies in South Korea and Germany respectively. In this interview with IFEDAYO OGUNYEMI, he speaks on English Language proficiency tests required of graduates from English-speaking countries and other issues. Excerpts;

How would you describe the challenges you faced throughout your journey in academia?

Well, it’s been mixed feelings. Starting with having to write SSCE 10 times before I could make my O-Level result was really tiring and almost discouraging for me. Also during my undergraduate programme at the…