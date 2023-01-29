FCTA orders enrollment of pensioners in health insurance scheme

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has ordered the Director FCT Health Insurance Scheme to register its pensioners in the scheme.

This is coming a few days after Nigerian Tribune had reported how pensioners in the Federal Capital Territory, on Thursday, January 26, 2023, in their numbers, embarked on a peaceful protest at the entrance of Federal Capital Territory Administration secretariat demanding unpaid 33 months of pensions owed them by the administration.

The permanent secretary FCTA, Adesola Olusade gave the directive during a meeting with the officials of Nigeria Union of Pensioners, FCT chapter.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director FCTA…