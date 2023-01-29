Ibori recalls how he wept openly during Mum’s burial

Former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori has recalled how he wept openly on live television when his late mother, Madam Comfort Ibori was being prepared for burial in October, 2004.

Speaking in Osogbo, Osun State at the weekend during the burial ceremony of the mother of the Director General, Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Mr Akin Olateru, Ibori who said he broke down in tears while paying tribute to his mother despite being the governor of Delta State then, emphasized the love bond that exists between mothers and their children.

While saying the strong bond could not be separated, the former governor urged every child to always show love and support for their…