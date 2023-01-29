Kano governor, Ganduje makes U-turn over Buhari’s visit

Barely 24 hours after advising President Muhammadu Buhari against going ahead with his scheduled Monday visit to Kano State, the Governor of Kano State, Umar Ganduje, has made a u-turn, saying that the state is now prepared to receive him.

The governor led a delegation of critical stakeholders from the state to meet President Buhari in his country home in Daura, Katsina State on Sunday, after which he revealed the change of position to correspondents.

“We are very much ready to receive him, and we have a lot for him to commission, including federal government projects and state government projects. They are state-of-the-art projects,” he said when asked whether the state was…