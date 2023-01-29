Kidney transplant: I took my health for granted —Eedris Abdulkareem

After undergoing a successful kidney transplant, veteran Nigerian rapper and advocate, Eedris Abdulkareem, has heaped praises on his wife, Yetunde, for donating her kidney to ensure that his surgery was successful.

The rapper, who stated this in his new single, entitled ‘Thank You’ disclosed that he ended up with kidney problems because he took his health for granted and didn’t go for regular check ups when he started seeing the signs that his body was failing him.

In a new video that is now trending on social media platforms, Abdulkareem described his wife as a life-saver,…