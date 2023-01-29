Modeling (I) – Tribune Online

One very critical component if our lives will count is modeling. We must have people who are our models and we too must be a model for others.

“Whether we realize it or not, each one of us has role models. We model our behavior, words, and actions after certain individuals. Most people don’t pick their role models intentionally. Instead, they simply imitate the people they spend the vast majority of their time with. To be successful in life, you must pick your role models carefully.” Cyrus

A model is a person whose behavior, examples and lifestyle can be emulated. Modeling is learning by copying, imitating, mimicking, following someone else. A model is someone who has gone…