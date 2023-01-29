Why I don’t have a mentor in the movie industry —Damilola Oni

Damilola Oni is an actress with a good grasp of role interpretation in both English and Yoruba movies. The graduate of Linguistics and African Language from the University of Ibadan, in this interview by SEGUN ADEBAYO, speaks about her growth as a thespian.

How the acting journey started.

The journey started back in my childhood days when I was a member of the drama society at the church in the Coker area of Lagos State where I was very active. Also, I started doing Yoruba poetry known as Ewi and Esa in Yoruba when I was at the Federal Government Girls’ College in Oyo. Furthermore, while studying at the University of Ibadan, I started with stage acting with the Wole Soyinka…