Court slates January 30 for judgment in suit seeking Buhari’s removal from office

A Federal High Court in Abuja to deliver judgment on January 30 in a suit seeking the removal of President Muhammadu Buhari from office because of alleged illegalities in the 2019 presidential election.

The judgment billed to be delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo will also resolve a request seeking to stop the conduct of the 2023 Presidential election.

It was gathered that a notice for the delivery of the judgment was served on the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) as the Chief Law Officer of the Federation for President Buhari.

A Presidential candidate in the 2019 election on the platform of the Hope Democratic Party (HDP),…