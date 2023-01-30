DSS nabs syndicates selling new naira notes

“…it was also established that some commercial bank officials are aiding the economic malfeasance”

The Department of State Services (DSS) has intercepted some members of organised syndicates involved in selling the newly redesigned naira notes.

According to a statement on Monday by DSS spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, during its operations, it is also established that some Commercial Bank officials are aiding the economic malfeasance.

“The Department of State Services hereby informs the public that it has intercepted some members of organised syndicates involved in the sale of the new…