I spent over N40bn on drainages ― Masari

The Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari, has said that his administration has spent over N40 billion constructing drainages in over 300 communities in the state to save the people from yearly flooding.

Speaking to reporters on Monday in the state capital, he asserted that the measure has not only saved lives but properties and infrastructure.

Masari emphasized that his administration focused on what advances the lives of the people, especially education and health rather than the gigantic infrastructure that attracts temporary praise.

He said: “I spent over N40 billion constructing drainages in over 300 communities across the state. That’s why throughout the heavy rains of…