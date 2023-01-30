In 5 years strategy, Access Holdings targets continent’s large unbanked population

Access Corporation has unveiled a new five-year strategic plan, in which it outlined plans to deepen financial services across Africa and extend its services to the continent’s large unbanked population.

The parent company of Access Bank Limited, in its five-year strategy document from 2023 to 2027, a copy of which was obtained by Nigerian Tribune pointed out that in the past two decades, Access Bank, its subsidiary, emerged as a leading tier one financial institution in Nigeria, in line with its disciplined execution of rolling five-year corporate plans.

It noted that Access Bank also registered successes across its ambition and vision over the past five years.

“The new…