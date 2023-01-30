Police engage hoodlums in shootout, neutralise two, recover arms, ammunition in Delta

Operatives of the Delta Police Command, Ovwian Aladja Division, after a shootout, neutralized two robbery suspects in Udu, Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

The hoodlums were trailed to a club in Udu by operatives led by the DPO CSP Aliyu Shaba on January 26.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, confirming the incident in a statement on Monday, said one AK47 rifle and 27 rounds of 7.62 ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

“On 26/01/2023, the DPO Ovwian Aladja received information that two members of a dreaded armed robbery/kidnapping gang were sighted at a club in Udu LGA, the DPO CSP Aliyu Shaba swiftly mobilized and led police operatives,…