Schools closed as groups protest hike, fuel scarcity

SEVERAL private schools in Benin City, the Edo State capital were locked on Monday as civil society organisations protested against the ongoing scarcity and hike of the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol.

Noticeable among the protest groups were the Edo State Civil Society Organizations (EDOCSO) and the Faculty of Peace Organization (FPO).

The peaceful protest which grounded businesses and other activities in several parts of Benin City started as early as 7:00 am, as Managements of some private schools reportedly sent text messages to parents as early as 6:30am, informing parents and guardians that school would not open, apparently over fear of the…