‘So there’s no baby?’ Netizens react to Ka3na’s fake pregnancy announcement

Reactions have trailed Ka3na’s fake announcement on her second baby’s arrival which social media users believed was aimed at promoting her newly set up business.

Recall that the ex bbnaija star uploaded pictures and a video of her fake baby bump.

She revealed the delivery of her fake second child in the UK on January 29 and promised to unveil the baby in the early hours of 30th January 2023, at exactly 9.00 am.

At the scheduled time, Ka3na revealed her business page, a clothing collection said to be co-owned by her daughter instead of the face the newborn her fans were expecting.

She wrote, “The…