Suspected sex worker found dead in Onitsha hotel

A suspected commercial sex worker, on Monday died in a hotel along an old market road in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the deceased, simply identified as Chisom from Enugu State, was said to have died after washing plates with which she ate on Sunday night.

Controversy however has trailed the cause of her death with the brothel deserted by neighbours and occupants, mostly sex workers.

While some said she hanged herself in her hotel room, others said she might have been strangled to death by an early caller over a financial disagreement while another version alleged she took poison and died.

A neighbour, who does not want to be mentioned in print, alleged…