The robustness of FirstBank’s dollar remittances drive towards achieving UN’s SDGs

IN a recent publication by the United Nations titled, “Eight facts you don’t know about the money migrants send back home,” it was disclosed that the impact of the money sent home by individuals abroad is critical to improving lives, whilst reducing poverty.

Every year, thousands of people, especially in sub-Saharan African countries, emigrate out of their home country in search of improved living conditions due to the worsening experiences back home not limited to insecurity, poor working condition and salary structure vis-à-vis the minimum wage, devalued currency, dilapidated infrastructural facilities and social amenities, amongst many others.

The good news of an…